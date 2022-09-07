Joe Flacco to start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson are meeting again.

The two players who shared the Baltimore Ravens’ QB room for a season will go head-to-head on Sunday, as Flacco will start for the New York Jets in place of an injured Zach Wilson.

According to head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson will not be available until Week 4 at the earliest, so Flacco will be running the show for the first month of the season:

Coach Saleh says that likely the earliest QB Zach Wilson will be available is Week 4 at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/3buMD5xqTb — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 7, 2022

Sunday’s season opener will mark Flacco’s first game against the Ravens. The veteran QB spent his first 11 seasons in Baltimore and was under center during the team’s Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Flacco was the starter for the Ravens until Week 10 of the 2018 season, when then-rookie Lamar Jackson was handed the keys to the offense. Jackson proceeded to win NFL MVP in his first full season as the Ravens’ starting quarterback and is looking to lead the team back into the playoffs in 2022.

The Jets are 0-5 in Flacco’s five starts over the last two seasons. His lone start in 2021 came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 and ended in a 24-17 despite his two passing touchdowns.

After facing his former team to open the year, Flacco will go up against two more familiar foes. The Jets begin the season with four straight games against the AFC North, the division Flacco competed in for 11 years. Flacco and the Jets will travel to Cleveland to battle the Browns in Week 2 before returning home to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. New York finishes up its AFC North gauntlet on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 2, but the team will be hoping to have Wilson back by then.