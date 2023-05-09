Joe Kapp, Former Cal and Minnesota Vikings QB, Dies at 85

Former Cal quarterback and coach Joe Kapp, who also had stints in pro football and Hollywood, died Monday at 85, UC Berkeley confirmed Tuesday morning.

Kapp led the Golden Bears to the Rose Bowl in 1959 and went on to lead the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1970.

Before signing with the Vikings, Kapp played eight years in the Canadian Football League for the Calgary Stampeders and the BC Lions. He won a Grey Cup with the Lions in 1964, and he's in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Kapp is the only quarterback to lead teams to the Rose Bowl, the CFL's Grey Cup and the Super Bowl, according to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 2004.

After his football career, Kapp had small acting roles in TV and films, including in "The Longest Yard," in the 1970s, according to ESPN.

Kapp made his head coaching debut at Cal in 1982, the same year the Bears scored a miraculous victory in the Big Game against Stanford on a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown with no time left known simply as "The Play."

Cal fired Kapp in 1986 after a 20-34-1 record, according to ESPN.

Kapp died after a 15-year battle with dementia.

J.J. Kapp said his father's brain will be studied at UC San Francisco to determine whether or not Kapp was afflicted with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), ESPN reported.