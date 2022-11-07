Jon Hamm Narrates Hype Video for Possible Cubs Target Trea Turner

Jon Hamm narrates Trea Turner's free agency hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You've seen actor Jon Hamm pop up in a few interesting places lately. The "Mad Men" star is featured on a series of ads for insurance company Progressive and plays Santa Claus in FOX Sports' 2022 World Cup ads.

But perhaps most out of left field is Hamm being part of an MLB free agency sales pitch.

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency on Sunday, and who else better to narrate his hype video (put together by Turner's agency, CAA, for prospective teams) than Hamm?

A Trea Turner sizzle reel narrated by Jon Hamm was sent to teams earlier today, and it is awesome. https://t.co/o88re9Fz17 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 7, 2022

Hamm paints a picture of why teams should be interested in Turner reminiscent of Don Draper delivering an ad pitch as Turner highlights play.

"You have the opportunity to change the direction of your franchise with a centerpiece, a player that gives you a chance to win every day with him at the top of your lineup," Hamm says in the video.

"Focus now, because the opportunity will pass you by in a flash."

The Cubs are expected to kick the tires on the star-studded free agent shortstop class this winter. If they sign Turner, maybe Hamm will be one person to thank.

Besides the Cubs, there are other teams targeting Turner, including the Orioles, Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Phillies.