Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agent

Poole is on the verge of a massive extension with Golden State

By Taylor Wirth

Jordan Poole and the Warriors reportedly are finalizing a massive extension.

Jordan Poole and the Warriors reportedly are finalizing a massive extension. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension. 

The Warriors were very open about their desire to extend Poole, and a deal had appeared close in recent days following Poole's altercation with Draymond Green in practice last week. 

As Wojnarowski reported, the two sides are finalizing details on Saturday and a formal agreement is expected to follow. 

This story will be updated ...

