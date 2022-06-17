Juan Toscano-Anderson Is First Player of Mexican Descent to Win an NBA Title

Juan Toscano-Anderson made history Thursday night.
The Oakland native and forward for the Golden State Warriors became the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA championship.
"It feels amazing," Toscano-Anderson said in Spanish while clutching the Mexican flag. "I'm very happy."
"I mean, this is the biggest dream come true," he continued in English. "I came into the G League on an open tryout, on a two-way [contract], got waived, everything, played overseas for five years. I'm here now. Can't nobody ever take this away from me."
Toscano-Anderson only played a few minutes in the NBA Finals due to a shortened roster rotation, but he stayed engaged on the bench, cheering on his teammates throughout the six-game series against Boston.
In the regular season, he played in 73 games, starting in six of them. He averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.