Juan Toscano-Anderson Skies Over Andrew Wiggins in NBA Dunk Contest

By Tom Dierberger

Juan Toscano-Anderson started the NBA dunk contest with a bang.

Toscano-Anderson came out rocking a Warriors jersey featuring the colors of the Mexican flag. Before the slam, he walked over to the judges’ table and asked Julius “Dr. J” Erving to autograph the basketball.

For his first dunk attempt in the opening round, Toscano-Anderson brought out Warriors teammate and first-time NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins to assist. The East Oakland native jumped over Wiggins and unleashed a nasty windmill jam on the first try.

It warranted a score of 44 out of a possible 50 points.

On his second attempt of the first round, Toscano-Anderson completed another windmill jam, this time spinning through the air.

He was awarded 87 out of 100 points and advanced to the dunk contest finals against Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks. 

