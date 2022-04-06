BA

K-Pop Star BamBam's Warriors Collab Draws Huge Lines Outside Chase Center

By Tristi Rodriguez

  • Programming note: BamBam will join NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Warriors Live” at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

What do you get when you mix the K-pop world with the NBA world? Very long lines outside of Chase Center. 

The Warriors collaborated with K-pop star BamBam and fans are here for it. 

The joint merchandise became available to the public on Wednesday at the Warriors Shop in San Francisco. 

Before the doors opened, lines wrapped around the Warriors' home as eager fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the exclusive drop.

All this one day before BamBam will take the floor at Chase Center and perform during halftime when the Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. 

It will be the first time a K-pop artist will perform at an NBA game. 

On Tuesday, BamBam met with the Warriors players after practice, including his new friend Andrew Wiggins. Wiggs has said he will “never forget” BamBam after the artist’s social media influence helped him become an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. 

It’s a beautiful thing to see music and sports lovers intertwine. 

And with Thursday being the Warriors’ final home game of the season, they are clearly determined to go out with a bang, or perhaps a Bam? 

