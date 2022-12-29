figure skating

Kamila Valieva Recreates Viral Wednesday Addams Dance Scene on Ice

Figure skater Kamila Valieva performed a popular dance from the hit show "Wednesday" at the Russian Figure Skating Championship in Krasnoyarsk, Russia

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kamila Valieva put a special twist on Wednesday Addams' viral dance at the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships last week.

The 16-year-old Russian figure skater performed an impressive routine to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in a look that resembled Jenna Ortega's character in the hit-Netflix series.

In the routine, Valieva imitated moves Wednesday did in the hit show, throwing her arms in the arm and gliding her shoulders side to side until the music swiftly changed to Lady Gaga's song "Bloody Mary."

@londonbridgeit

teenage goo goo muck #figureskating #skating #iceskating #kamilavalieva #kamila #wednesday #wednesdayaddams #wednesdaynetflix #googoomuck #jennaortega #wednesdaydance

♬ dźwięk oryginalny - Netflixpl
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Valieva ultimately placed second in the women's senior championship right behind 15-year-old Sofia Akateva with a total of 247.32 points from the judges.

Valieva made headlines at the 2022 Beijing Olympics earlier this year, becoming the first woman in history to land a quadruple jump at the prestigious event.

She also was the center of controversy when the officiants of the Games learned that she failed a drug test before the competition.

Sports

Warriors 11 hours ago

Why Warriors' Gritty Win Over Jazz ‘Feels Different' to Steve Kerr

Warriors 12 hours ago

Warriors Observations: Scrappy Dubs Surge Past Jazz Late, Back to .500

After the ROC won a gold medal, Valieva's positive result for the heart drug trimetazidine came to light.

In response, the International Skating Union governing body decided to raise the minimum age for senior competition to 17, beginning in 2024.

This article tagged under:

figure skating
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us