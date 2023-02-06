Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs Bar in South Philadelphia to Close for Super Bowl

Big Charlie's Saloon, located at 1953 S. 11th St., announced the decision on social media Monday afternoon, claiming that tickets for its watch party sold out too fast and the bar did not want to turn away any of its customers.

By Emma Dooling

A South Philadelphia bar that has long been a haven for Chiefs fans will close for Kansas City's Super Bowl showdown against the hometown Eagles on Sunday.

Laura Sessa, the manager of the bar, said Big Charlie's planned to host a small, indoor-only gathering for the Super Bowl this year, limiting its capacity to around 100 people. After the $25 tickets sold out quickly and the bar could not accommodate all of the interested patrons, they decided to cancel the plans altogether.

“We feel horrible that we had to turn most of our regular customers away," Sessa said. “We just didn’t think that was fair."

Big Charlie's Saloon was established in 1986 and is commonly known as Arrowhead East. When the Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, the bar had a huge outdoor watch party, complete with a DJ, vendors and catered food. It would've done the same thing this year, Sessa said, if the Eagles had not made it to the Super Bowl.

