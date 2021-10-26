The owners of Kansas City's professional women's soccer team announced Tuesday they plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team.

The stadium for Kansas City NWSL will be the first built in the U.S. specifically for a women's soccer team.

Kansas City NWSL owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed.

Construction is expected to start next spring or summer, with the stadium ready for use by 2024, The Kansas City Star reported. Kansas City NWSL had previously announced plans to build a $15 million training facility in the Kansas City suburb of Riverside.

The team's final match of its inaugural season will be played on Saturday at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The team plans to play next year at Children’s Mercy Park, which is the home of Sporting KC of the MLS.

“World-class facilities have proven to be a catalyst in transforming all professional sports,” said KC NWSL co-owner Angie Long. “Tremendous momentum exists in women’s sports specifically, and we are so proud to play a major role in ensuring the sport and also our region benefit from the economics and growth offered by a stadium of this magnitude.”

