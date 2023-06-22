Keegan Bradley takes early lead at Travelers Championship

New England native Keegan Bradley shot a 62 Thursday to take an early lead in Round 1 of the Travelers Championship.

Bradley began on the 10th tee Thursday and birdied his first five holes of the day. He had one more birdie on his opening nine holes on the 17th.

He added three more birdies on his second nine. His only bogey of the day came on the par 3 5th hole and he finished his round at 8 under par.

Bradley was followed in the early flight by 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry at 6 under par. Also at 6 under par were former Travelers Championship winners Kevin Streelman and Chez Reavie.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Players teeing off in the afternoon included, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland, all 2 under early in their rounds.

See a full leaderboard here.