Kendrick Bourne Has Perfect Reason for Wanting Tom Brady to Win Super Bowl

Bourne has perfect reason for wanting Bucs to win Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Some people might be having a hard time picking a horse to back in Sunday's Super Bowl LV showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But it's an easy choice for 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne. He's riding with Tom Brady and the Bucs.

“I’m definitely going for Brady, because Mahomes took my ring,” Bourne told Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman. “I want Tom to get his seventh. I’m definitely still salty from last year.”

Fair enough.

Bourne and the 49ers were 10 minutes away from Super Bowl glory last year in Miami when Patrick Mahomes put on his cape and ripped off 21 straight points to lead the Chiefs to the Lombardi Trophy.

One year later, Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to become the first team since Brady and the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to repeat as champions.

While the Chiefs find themselves back in the big game, the 49ers struggled with injuries from the first week and limped to a 6-10 finish.

Now the 49ers are preparing to enter a crucial offseason that they hope will set the table for them to return to the postseason next year.

San Francisco will have to revamp its secondary with Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, K'Waun Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon and Jaquiski Tartt all set to be unrestricted free agents. They also must re-sign Trent Williams, find a way to bolster the interior of their offensive line and get a proper edge-rushing complement for Nick Bosa.

Don't forget about quarterback. While it's likely that Jimmy Garoppolo returns as the starter next fall, the 49ers will continue to be front and center as the QB rumor mill turns.

As for Bourne, he's a month away from hitting free agency but told Inman that he and the 49ers have discussed a return in 2021.

Wherever Bourne lands, he has one thing on his mind.

“I’m trying to get back to the Super Bowl, and that’s going to be a big part of my decision,” Bourne said.

