Kershaw Bounces Back, Dodgers Beat Winless A's 5-1

Clayton Kershaw struck out eight in seven smooth innings to send the Athletics to their worst start in more than a century, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat winless Oakland 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Mookie Betts homered for the first time this season, a towering solo shot to left-center in the ninth. Max Muncy and Edwin Rios also went deep for the World Series champion Dodgers (5-1).

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

At 0-6, the A’s have matched the poorest start in franchise history. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics also began the season with six consecutive losses.

Oakland and Atlanta (0-4) are the only winless teams in the majors.

Knocked around in his first outing when he lost at Colorado on opening day – the Dodgers' lone defeat this season – Kershaw (1-1) was much more crisp against slumping Oakland. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner allowed one run and four hits, didn’t walk a batter and retired 20 of 22 following Ramón Laureano’s RBI double in the first.

Kershaw also got a little help from instant replay.

Stephen Piscotty appeared to hit a two-out homer down the left-field line in the fourth, although no signal was given by third base umpire Brian Gorman or plate ump Adrian Johnson. Piscotty rounded the bases and crossed home plate as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts protested. After all four umpires met in the infield and ruled the ball foul, A’s manager Bob Melvin asked for a replay review and the call was confirmed. Piscotty then grounded out.

Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen retired three batters apiece for Los Angeles to close it out.

Jed Lowrie had two hits and scored Oakland’s only run.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt (0-2) gave up nine hits and four runs in six innings.

MORELAND STARTS, SHINES AT 1B

With injured Oakland first baseman Matt Olson out of the lineup, Mitch Moreland made back-to-back defensive gems in his first start of the season. The A’s DH for the first five games, Moreland made a heads-up play to throw out Gavin Lux at the plate after stopping Betts’ grounder in the second. The 35-year-old followed that up with a sliding grab on Corey Seager’s sharp grounder down the line and threw to Bassitt covering first to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: CF Cody Bellinger was out of the lineup while getting tests done after getting spiked in his calf Monday. … OF Chris Taylor (left elbow bruise) was feeling better but did not start after getting hit by a 96 mph fastball from Frankie Montas in the series opener.

Athletics: Olson was scheduled for an MRI on his bruised left knee, an injury that occurred when he slid into a wall chasing a foul ball last weekend. … Expected closer Trevor Rosenthal flew to Dallas to meet with a specialist for his sore right shoulder. … RHP Mike Fiers pitched in a practice game Monday, his first time facing hitters after sitting out all of spring training with a hip injury. ... RHP Burch Smith (right groin strain) and LHP Reymin Guduan (sprained left thumb) were placed on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer (1-0, 5.68 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday. Bauer had 10 strikeouts and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Colorado in his Los Angeles debut. LHP Jesús Luzardo (0-1, 9.00) starts for Oakland, his first against the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports