Key Matchups in 49ers-Vikings Playoff Game Saturday

The drama did not last deep into Sunday. The 49ers can now start preparing for their opponent in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

The Minnesota Vikings will be coming to Levi's Stadium on Saturday for a 1:35 p.m. kickoff. The Vikings advanced past the wild-card round with a 26-20 upset victory at the New Orleans Saints in overtime on Sunday.

The 49ers-Vikings game will feature good matchups across the board, beginning with the coaching staffs.

Coach Kyle Shanahan calls the 49ers' offense, while Vikings coach Mike Zimmer runs his team's defense.

The other side features a matchup of two coordinators who are in the hunt for head-coaching positions. Robert Saleh interviewed over the weekend for the Cleveland Browns' opening, while Minnesota's offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski, reportedly has upcoming interviews with the Browns and Carolina Panthers.

Here are three key matchups on both sides of the ball:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. FS Anthony Harris

All eyes will be on Jimmy Garoppolo, who makes the first postseason start of his six-year NFL career. Garoppolo will be locked in, for sure, but he must also be loose.

If Garoppolo has shown one area in which he can improve, it's moving the deep safety with his eyes to create better opportunities to get the ball down the field. Safety Anthony Harris led the Vikings with six interceptions on the season. Harris picked off Drew Brees on a deep ball intended for Ted Ginn on Sunday.

Garoppolo started 16 games for the first time in his career. He threw for 3,978 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Harris will go into the game expecting Garoppolo to give him a chance or two.

RT Mike McGlinchey vs. DE Danielle Hunter

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter is a game-changing player. He registered 14.5 sacks this season, with all but one originating from the left side against the opponent's right tackle.

On Sunday, Hunter took an inside move against Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, a first-team All-Pro selection, to get the strip-sack against Brees with four minutes remaining in regulation.

McGlinchey, a first-round draft pick in 2018, has played better and better after missing significant time early in the season with a knee injury. McGlinchey has to be able to hold up against Hunter to keep Garoppolo's jersey clean.

TE George Kittle vs. LB Eric Kendricks

The Vikings will not simply line up All-Pro linebackere Eric Kendricks on 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle for the entire game. Minnesota will use a variety of coverages to try to minimize the impact of the 49ers' best player. But Kendricks will see plenty of Kittle throughout the day.

Kendricks is a versatile linebacker who was in coverage for 508 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He gave up 36 catches (on 67 targets) for 421 yards and two touchdowns. He tied for the NFL lead among linebackers with 12 pass breakups. He had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 15 games.

Kendricks led Minneosta in tackles the past five seasons, so Kittle will have ample opportunities to block him and make an impact in the run game.

DE Nick Bosa vs. LT Riley Reiff

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa and the entire 49ers' defense figures to benefit greatly if Dee Ford is able to return and play well after missing a month with a hamstring injury. Bosa's sack production dropped late in the season, but he was still very effective. Bosa led the 49ers with 80 total quarterback pressures, according to PFF.

Bosa will be going up against Riley Reiff, an eight-year pro, who allowed five sacks and a total of 25 pressures in 15 games, according to PFF. Bosa faced a lot of double-teams throughout the season, and Reiff might have to accept some help, too.

LB Fred Warner vs. RB Dalvin Cook

Running back Dalvin Cook makes the Vikings' offense go. He is versatile offensive performer who rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching 53 passes for 519 yards. Cooks had 98 yards and two touchdowns rushing on Sunday against the Saints. He added three catches for 36 yards.

Fred Warner is the 49ers' leading tackler. He is capable of covering back in the flat, such as he showed on the pick-six he came up with in Week 16 against the Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams.

Warner might be reunited with his old pal, Kwon Alexander, too. It is possible Alexander could return to action after spending the second half of the season on injured reserve following surgery to repair a torn pectoral.

FS Jimmie Ward vs. QB Kirk Cousins

Free safety Jimmie Ward has been solid this season. He has fit in well with the defense while playing the spot known as "the eraser." Ward started the final 13 games of the season after missing the first three games due to surgery to repair a broken finger.

Where Ward believes he can get better is in generating takeaways. Ward did not have an interception during the regular season, but is a big reason the 49ers' defense tied for the league lead by giving up the fewest number of pass plays of 20 yards or more.

Cousins had a big season with the Vikings. He had 26 touchdown passes and just six interceptions with a passer rating of 107.4. On Sunday, Cousins hit a deep pass to Adam Thielen in overtime to set up his 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph in overtime.

An added element of his game is Cousin's relationship with Shanahan. The 49ers planned to pursue Cousins in free agency before New England coach Bill Belichick called to offer Garoppolo in a trade for a second-round draft pick during the 2017 season.