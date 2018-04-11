Kid Skips School for Cubs Home Opener, Where He Runs Into Principal

A general view of Wrigley Field as renovations continue before the Opening Day game Monday between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates as seen during a media walk through at on April 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

“Skipping school…Shh! Don’t tell Principal Versluis,” read a not-so-inconspicuous sign at the Cubs’ home opener Tuesday.

And sure enough, Principal Versluis saw the sign that Tucker Steckman, a fourth-grader at Wells Elementary School in East Moline, brought to the game, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

That’s because Wells Elementary's principal, Pat Versluis, was at the game, too.

“I didn’t want him to see me either,” Versluis told the Sun-Times, adding that he had called in sick to work to bring his own son to the game.

The run-in occurred after the MLB tweeted a photo of Steckman holding the sign—with his face covered by a black line—outside Wrigley Field just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Everything ended up OK. Versluis told the Sun-Times Steckman's absence is fine because he is “a great kid. He was student leader of the year. I thought the sign was hilarious.”

Steckman and Versluis were not the only novel opener attendees. Loyola's Sister Jean made an appearance and got her own honorary Cubs jersey after the Ramblers' historic March Madness run rocketed her into international stardom.

Unfortunately, the Pirates spoiled the day for Cubs fans with an 8-5 victory.