Kings' De'Aaron Fox Vows He'll Play Game 5 Vs. Warriors With Finger Injury

Fox vows he'll play Game 5 vs. Warriors with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO -- Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, listed as doubtful for Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors with an avulsion fracture of his left index finger, is confident he’ll play Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

"Right now, there's no ifs, ands or buts. I'm playing," Fox said after practice Tuesday. "... There was a chance that I possibly couldn't play, but I'm 99 to 100 percent [playing]."

Fox suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 126-125 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series. He said the injury occurred on a drive to the rim with around 6:30 remaining in the game. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Jordan Poole both swiped at the ball and made contact with his finger.

For those wondering: this is the play Fox said he hurt his finger...@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/X1Iu6uUmRw — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) April 25, 2023

Fox wore a splint on his left index finger at Tuesday's practice and attempted plenty of shots from the field in front of reporters in Sacramento.

De’Aaron putting up shots after practice pic.twitter.com/2dAkkM2Tng — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 25, 2023

The sixth-year guard is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds on 44.7 percent shooting from the field over his first four career postseason games. He has been the Kings' leading scorer in three of the four contests.

Fox and the Kings continue their bid to dethrone the defending champion Warriors at 7 p.m. PT Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Tune in to NBC Sports California at 6:30 p.m. for "Kings Pregame Live."