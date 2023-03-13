Klay Thompson Erupts for 33 Points, Eight 3-Pointers in First Half Vs. Suns

Klay erupts for 33 points on eight 3s in first half vs. Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson was on a mission in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Chase Center and he wasn't going to be stopped.

The Warriors star finished the first half with a scorching 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 8 of 12 from behind the 3-point line, fueling Golden State's 75-58 lead over Phoenix at the break.

Starting the game with a splash 💦 pic.twitter.com/FpwKxeEzYQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Klay is FEELIN' IT right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FcZcQ0BTQB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

Splash Bro ➡️ Splash Bro pic.twitter.com/pwlEvtusz7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

Klay has 6️⃣ 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/HbkI3JZtHs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

Klay is in that zone 😤 pic.twitter.com/5T0AX1gqlO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

Are you kidding, Klay?? pic.twitter.com/EcKquMY5V4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

When Thompson gets into one these "Game 6 Klay' zone, it's impossible to stop him. And the Suns had no chance. Just look at the final 3-pointer of the half. Devin Booker defended him well and the five-time NBA All-Star still hit a contested shot.

Thompson entered Monday's game averaging 22.0 points per game this season and 25.1 points in the 27 games since the calendar turned to 2023. Both of those numbers will tick up slightly after his latest performance, no matter what he does against the Suns in the second half.

This is the Thompson the Warriors are going to need heading into the NBA playoffs.