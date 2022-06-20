Klay Thompson Perfectly Calls Out Draymond's NSFW Warriors Parade Speech

Klay perfectly calls out Draymond for NSFW parade speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green said enough words for the entire Warriors team during their championship parade Monday morning, but Klay Thompson added a few of his own to hilariously call out Green once he got the microphone.

“Real mature Draymond,” Thompson said as the crowd laughed. “This guy’s got the maturity level of a third grader.”

Steph and Dray were losing it while Klay had the mic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ym1h27836u — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Like the crowd, Green and Steph Curry couldn’t stop laughing.

Even as Thompson continued his speech, Green and Curry were still having a field day sitting right next to him.

“Anyways, I mean just going to breakfast Saturday morning and seeing everybody in the neighborhood just so excited. Getting a standing ovation from the chef, from the waiters, that’s what it’s about, those little wins.

“Whether it’s taking a picture with an old lady or a young kid, Dub Nation has no bounds and we have fans from all walks of life.”

While Thompson tried to deliver a more heartfelt speech to the fans, Green continued to call out the haters in his.

“I’m just trying to think of the most controversial thing I can say,” Green said at the start of his speech. “What do y’all want me to tell you? That we’re better than everybody? Nah, this has been an amazing year. I told y’all don’t let us win a f--king championship, and clearly nobody could stop it. I warned y’all. I’m just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter as I have been.”

"What do ya'll want me to tell you, that we're better than everybody?" - Draymond ð pic.twitter.com/0nTmc0q8Sn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Typical Thompson and typical Green. They're both now four-time NBA champs, but nothing has changed.

