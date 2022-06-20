Warriors championship parade

Klay Thompson Stumbles, Trucks Fan at Warriors Championship Parade

Klay was playing a different sport during Golden State's championship parade on Monday

By Taylor Wirth

With the NBA season finally over, Klay Thompson can start preparing for an NFL tryout this summer. 

During the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco on Monday, Thompson was running around Market Street, where he appeared to trip on the bus track in the ground and proceeded to stumble and truck a Warriors fan who was walking in front of him. 

Block or charge? You be the judge. 

Andre Iguodala believes Klay's hit resembled that of two-sport superstar Bo Jackson, who was known for his hard hits as an NFL running back.

Fortunately, everyone was okay and the lady popped right back up and was greeted by none other than Thompson himself. 

Talk about a memory that will last a lifetime. 

