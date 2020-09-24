Kolton Miller Continues to Progress in Third Season With Raiders

Raiders LT Miller continuing to progress in third season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller approached his second NFL offseason the same way he approached his first one, focusing on getting stronger and improving his blocking technique. “Keep my feet straight,” he said. “Depth with hips. Staying low, because I’m a tall guy.”

The 6-foot-9-inch Miller, now 24 and in his third NFL season, is continuing to progress as a pass blocker, showing palpable improvement through two games. The former UCLA standout and 2018 first-round pick allowed 102 pressures in his first two years to earn a grade of 59.5 on a scale of 100 from Pro Football Focus.

But he’s allowed only two pressures in 2020, good for a grade of 80.1 — 10th among offensive tackles.