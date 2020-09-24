Raiders

Kolton Miller Continues to Progress in Third Season With Raiders

By Las Vegas Review-journal

Raiders LT Miller continuing to progress in third season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller approached his second NFL offseason the same way he approached his first one, focusing on getting stronger and improving his blocking technique. “Keep my feet straight,” he said. “Depth with hips. Staying low, because I’m a tall guy.”

The 6-foot-9-inch Miller, now 24 and in his third NFL season, is continuing to progress as a pass blocker, showing palpable improvement through two games. The former UCLA standout and 2018 first-round pick allowed 102 pressures in his first two years to earn a grade of 59.5 on a scale of 100 from Pro Football Focus.

Sports

Oakland A's 4 hours ago

Buehler Looks Playoff Ready, Dodgers Beat A's 5-1

Pac-12 10 hours ago

Pandemic-Proof: Fall College Football Revived on West Coast

But he’s allowed only two pressures in 2020, good for a grade of 80.1 — 10th among offensive tackles.

Read more on the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersKolton Miller
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us