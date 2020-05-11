Robert Kraft

Patriots Owner Kraft Offers Super Bowl Ring for Coronavirus Relief

The New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is donating his Super Bowl 51 ring to the All In Challenge, saying it “showed how we came back”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has donated one of his six Super Bowl championship rings to an auction that raises money to provide meals for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kraft in a video said he has been inspired by medical workers caring for patients with the virus.

He offered his Super Bowl 51 ring to the All In Challenge because the Patriots recovered from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 for a 38-24 overtime victory.

The ring “showed how we came back,” he said.

All of the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The top bid for the ring as of Monday morning was $330,000. Bids will be accepted for another 10 days.

The 5.1-carat weight white gold ring features 283 diamonds surrounding the Patriots logo and five Lombardi trophies.

