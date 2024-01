Who is the biggest star of the NFL playoffs so far?

The answer is Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers star fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Krisin is trending after making a custom jacket for Taylor Swift.

Her viral custom game-day outfits has taken the NFL by storm.

