Kyle Shanahan Knows 49ers’ Week 12 Blowout of Packers Doesn’t Matter

It all started just one minute, 58 seconds into the game.

Fred Warner came on a blitz and stripped Aaron Rodgers of the ball a split-second before the QB's knee was down. The ball rolled free. Nick Bosa picked it up and was tackled.

On the next play, Tevin Coleman scored on a 2-yard run.

And the rout was on.

The 49ers thrashed the Green Bay Packers, 37-8, on Nov. 24 at Levi's Stadium. It was a complete and thorough display of domination that included historically low production from Rodgers and the Packers' passing game.

The teams meet again Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has a message to his team to ward off the thought it is going to be as easy this time around.

"Don't be that stupid," Shanahan said on Monday.

The 49ers led 7-0 after running just one offensive play. They took a 10-0 after cashing in on a second chance when a third-down sack of Jimmy Garoppolo was wiped out by an illegal-hands penalty.

The 49ers' defensive line feasted on fill-in right tackle Alex Light, who entered the game when starter Bryan Bulaga left after nine snaps due to a knee injury.

Rodgers completed 20 of 33 passes for just 104 yards -- setting a record for fewest passing yards by a quarterback with at least 20 completions. His 3.15 yards per attempt is the lowest of his career.

Green Bay has won six consecutive games since that night, including a 28-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

"We know it'll be different," Shanahan said. "That game got away from them early, and that's definitely not the team we're going to see this week. Everyone knows how good Green Bay is, how good their coaching staff is, how good their players are, how good their quarterback is.

"I think that game really holds zero relevance to what's going to happen this Sunday."

Shanahan said there are plenty of examples throughout the NFL of how a team that gets blown out can rebound with a victory over the same opponent in the same season.

In 2015, the Carolina Panthers were undefeated. They beat the Atlanta Falcons, 38-0, on Dec. 13. Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator that season. When the teams met against just two weeks later, the Falcons pulled off a 20-13 upset victory.

Shanahan said he is not concerned about his team entering Sunday's game taking the Packers lightly. After all, the stakes are the same for both teams: A trip to Super Bowl 54 in Miami is on the line.

"The game before never matters like that," Shanahan said. "There are four teams left and it's four very, very good teams. It's going to be a hard game for all of us.

"Also, our players, the type of guys they are, the way they've been all year, I'm not concerned about that. They'll have to answer that question, I'm sure, a lot, but I don't think that'll be a worry for our players, which means it won't be for me."

