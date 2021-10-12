Kyrie Irving Will Not Play With Brooklyn Nets Until Eligible

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not join teammates until he's fully eligible to play under New York's COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Nets GM Sean Marks said Tuesday.

Marks in a statement said the Nets respect Irving's "individual right to choose" but that that choice "restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team." Marks added that the Nets would not allow any member of the team to participate on a part-time basis.

Brooklyn Nets full statement on Kyrie Irving’s situation. pic.twitter.com/U4TsrLg1mU — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 12, 2021

Irving is not vaccinated for COVID-19. He would require proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to enter Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the home of the Nets.

The Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA preseason on Monday night.

The team's first regular season game for the 2021-22 season is on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, and it'll presumably happen without Irving in attendance.