LAFC, Leon to Play in 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final

It's the United States vs. Mexico in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final, except in club form.

Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer and Leon of Liga MX both advanced from the semifinals to pit a two-leg showdown beginning later in May.

It marks the second straight year an MLS team will face off against a Liga MX side. The 2022 final saw UNAM Pumas battle Seattle Sounders that the latter won 5-2 on aggregate. The first game hosted by Pumas in Mexico resulted in a 2-2 tie, but Seattle dominated the second leg at Lumen Field 3-0 to become the first American side to win the tournament.

LAFC, fresh off winning the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield -- best regular-season record -- and MLS Cup, will look to extend the MLS' streak, as well as adding new hardware to its cabinet after being a runner-up in 2020. Leon hasn't played in the final at all, so La Fiera (The Wild Beast) also enters the matchup with personal motivation.

Here's what to know about LAFC vs. Leon in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final:

When is the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final?

The two-leg showdown begins on Wednesday, May 31. Leon will host the first leg at the Estadio Leon.

The second leg will turn to the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. That game is slated for Sunday, June 4.

What time is the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final?

Specific kick-off times for both legs have not been announced yet.

How did Leon make the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final?

Leon advanced past Tauro (Panama) in the Round of 16, Violette (Haiti) in the quarters and Tigres (Mexico, Liga MX) in the semifinals -- all in two legs -- to reach the final vs. LAFC.

How did LAFC make the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final?

LAFC advanced past Alajuelense (Costa Rica) in the Round of 16, Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada, MLS) in the quarters and Philadelphia Union (USA, MLS) in the semifinals.

What does the winner of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final get?

First and foremost, continental bragging rights, especially given the rich footballing history of USA and Mexico.

The winner will also receive prize money that can go a long way for financial sustainability and a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup, which sees the winners of all confederations' premier competitions -- such as the UEFA Champions League in Europe -- around the globe face off in a mini tournament for silverware.