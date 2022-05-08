LaMonte Wade Jr., Mike Yastrzemski Homer to Power Giants Past Cardinals

Wade, Yaz channel Mustache May, homer in Giants' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The power of Mustache May was very real in Oracle Park on Sunday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski -- both sporting thick mustaches -- homered to help the Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 in the series finale.

Wade, who missed the first month of the 2022 MLB season with a knee injury, launched his first long ball of the year to tie the game 2-2 in the second inning.

A lucky fan in the center field bleachers made an incredible catch on Wade's two-run homer.

Lunch-time LaMonte ties it up with his first homer of the season ð¥



And the catch by the fan might be more notable ð pic.twitter.com/hJNPK2K7DN — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 8, 2022

Lucky day for this fan ðð pic.twitter.com/5Te9lTA3wW — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 8, 2022

Later in the second, Yastrzemski gave the Giants the lead with a sacrifice fly to left field to score Luis Gonzalez.

The Cardinals tied the game in the top of the sixth, but Yastrzemski wasted no time giving the Giants the lead again in the bottom half of the inning, depositing a solo homer into McCovey Cove.

Lucky day for this fan ðð pic.twitter.com/5Te9lTA3wW — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 8, 2022

Yastrzemski now has two homers this season and five career Splash Hits, per the Giants.

Jakob Junis was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day and gave the Giants exactly what they needed as he pitched five strong innings. The 29-year-old didn't factor into the decision, but he allowed just three hits, two earned runs while walking two and striking out five.

Camilo Doval shut the door on the Cardinals in the ninth to pick up his fifth save of the season.

After a five-game losing streak, the Giants now have won two straight as they welcome the Colorado Rockies to town on Monday for the opener of a three-game series. Kris Bryant won't make the trip as he rehabs a back injury in Arizona.

The Giants have been waiting for the bats to wake up and the return of Wade -- and his impressive mustache -- might have done the trick for the defending NL West champs.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast