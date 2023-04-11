LeBron epically calls out AD for costly foul vs. Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the playoffs, but a brain fart nearly cost them.

In the Lakers' play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday for the rights to the No. 7 seed out West, a Dennis Schroder 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to go saw Los Angeles put one hand on the win.

LEBRON FINDS SCHRODER.

LAKERS TAKE THE LEAD.



1.4 seconds left on TNT! pic.twitter.com/i2NfANyC1w — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

Schroder's shot gave the Lakers a 98-95 lead, so the Wolves used their final timeout to advance the ball for the last possession. Kyle Anderson found Mike Conley Jr. in the right corner on the inbounds pass, but Anthony Davis fouled him on the 3-point attempt with 0.1 seconds remaining, putting the result in jeopardy.

CONLEY COMES UP CLUTCH 🔥



OVERTIME IN LA pic.twitter.com/RaY5ylWNnR — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 12, 2023

Conley then went to the foul line for three free throws, the first of which eerily bounced in. He then kept his composure and drilled the ensuing two shots to force overtime.

The Lakers ended up outscoring the Wolves 10-4 in the final five minutes to win the game and seize the No. 7 seed, so LeBron James hilariously called out Davis in his postgame interview on the NBA on TNT broadcast.

LeBron: "It's unfortunate that AD had a brain fart and messed his game-winner up."



AD: "I messed his game-winner up I apologize. I definitely apologize." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/khlMaLr5Rx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 12, 2023

"It's unfortunate that AD had a brain fart and messed his game-winner up," James said, laughing and pointing towards Davis outside of the frame. Schroder simultaneously wowed and put his hands against his cheeks with a smile.

Davis then walked over and grabbed the microphone to apologize as James laughed it off in the background.

Los Angeles trailed by as much as 15 in the second half before staging a late comeback to win. James led the way with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Davis posted 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

Schroder also chipped in with a massive contribution off the bench. Whereas starter D'Angelo Russell struggled shooting 1-for-9 in 24 minutes against his former team, Schroder came off the bench and provided 21 points in 33 minutes, going 8-for-8 from the foul line in the process.

The Lakers will now play the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round while Minnesota will await the winner of No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder to play for the No. 8 seed.