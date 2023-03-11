LeBron James, NBA Twitter React to Steph Curry's Late Heroics Vs. Bucks

Steph's late flurry sinks Bucks, ignites LeBron, NBA Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
It's Steph Curry's world -- we're all just living in it.
With the Warriors desperately needing a win against the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Chase Center, Curry put Golden State on his back and carried the team to a 125-116 win.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Naturally, LeBron James and NBA Twitter went into a frenzy seeing the reigning NBA Finals MVP completely take over the game against Milwaukee.
In the last two minutes of regulation and the ensuing overtime period, the Warriors star scored 22 of his game-high 36 points to snap Golden State's three-game losing streak, including a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game at 111.
Not only did Curry do it on the offensive end, but he did it defensively as well, blocking Bucks guard Jrue Holiday's layup attempt to keep the game leveled at 111.
Overall, Curry's heroics eventually sunk any chance Milwaukee had, as once the reigning NBA Finals MVP gets going, opposing teams can only contain him.
RELATED: Steph, Klay still confident in Warriors' chances to repeat
As the Warriors continue to play themselves into playoff form, Golden State certainly will need outstanding performances from its players every night.
Sports
And tonight, it was Curry's turn to show the world that he is that guy.