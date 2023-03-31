 LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes Questions Twitter Verification Removal

April 1 is rolling out with some Twitter changes that will supposedly leave many verified users without a blue check mark.

The social media platform, know owned by Elon Musk, revealed that at the top of the new month, the site will be removing "legacy verified checkmarks."

"To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," the alert read.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp



Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

However, Twitter Blue comes at a cost -- $8/ month or $84/ year -- to be exact.

Among those not buying into the new system is LeBron James.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Patrick Mahomes also took to Twitter inquiring when exactly his verification badge would be gone.

When are they taking away our check? 🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 31, 2023

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that some of the largest organizations and advertisers would be allowed to keep their legacy verification badges. The 10,000 most-followed organizations and the site's top 500 advertisers would be able to keep its blue check marks without a cost, according to the outlet.

While the changes are still aren't fully clear, James and Mahomes may still keep their check marks, should the Los Angeles Lakers and Kansas City Chiefs participate through Twitter’s Verified Organizations program.

Any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified https://t.co/5j6gx6UKHm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2023

