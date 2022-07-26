LIV Golf Bedminster: Full List of Golfers, How to Watch Online

LIV Golf Bedminster: How to watch, stream new tour originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LIV Golf is set to kick off its third tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., this weekend.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, which will host 12 teams of four LIV golfers this weekend over 54 holes, has been ranked in the Top 100 Courses in the World and hosted the 2017 U.S. Women's Open.

Former President Donald Trump, who spends his summers in the township, owns the course.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the third LIV Golf event of 2022:

When is LIV Golf Bedminster?

LIV Golf Bedminster is scheduled to run from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31.

Where is LIV Golf being played this weekend?

LIV Golf Bedminster will be held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J.

How can I watch LIV Golf Bedminster?

LIV Bedminster can be streamed online through the tour’s website and social channels.

Free streams will be available on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook.

The LIV Golf series is set to begin, but what is it and who's playing?

Who is on the LIV Golf Tour at Bedminster?

The following golfers have been confirmed as part of the field at LIV Golf Bedminster:

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie du Plessis

Sergio Garcii

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig (amateur)

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

What did Donald Trump say about LIV Golf?

LIV Golf at Trump's Bedminster course comes after the PGA of America removed the 2022 PGA Championship event away from the same location following the Jan. 6, 2021 events at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

Trump wrote last week on his Truth Social site that current PGA Tour players should move to LIV.

"All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year," Trump wrote.

"If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were."