Logan Webb, Thairo Estrada Power Giants' Bounce-Back 9-3 Win Over Nationals

Webb, Estrada power Giants' bounce-back win over Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an uncharacteristic blowout loss in the series-opener, the Giants looked more like themselves in a bounce-back 9-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ace Logan Webb got the start for the Giants (14-7), and while he didn't have his best stuff, he still managed to record a quality start, going six innings while allowing just three earned runs. The 25-year-old allowed 11 hits, walked one, struck out three and improved to 3-1 on the season.

After the Nationals (7-16) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, the Giants answered back quickly in the bottom of the half inning when Thairo Estrada hit a booming double to left to score Wilmer Flores and Brandon Crawford, tying the game.

Thairo ties it up with a clutch two-run double ðª pic.twitter.com/U8FuNvlvPb — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 30, 2022

Two innings later, the Giants took the lead on a fielder's choice off the bat of Estrada as Luis Gonzalez scored. Maurico Dubon padded the lead with a single to left that scored Darin Ruf.

The Nationals got a run back in the top of the six inning, but the Giants blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth by scoring four runs, the first of which came on a homer by Jason Vosler that ended up in McCovey Cove.

Vosler's second homer of the season ends up in McCovey Cove ð¦ pic.twitter.com/pLDrkFRsaZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 30, 2022

Vosler capped the scoring in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly that allowed Luke Williams to score.

Jose Alvarez, John Brebbia and Mauricio Llovera pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Webb.

Ruf, who went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored, ended the game in style by making a diving catch in left field.

Ruf seals the 9-3 win in style ð



Tune in to Giants Postgame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/SWES5cjxLo pic.twitter.com/BQsSDMFnz6 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 30, 2022

The Giants will go for the series win against the Nationals on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT. Tune into NBC Sports Bay Area for "Giants Pregame Live" at 12:30 p.m. PT and "Giants Postgame Live" immediately after the final out.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast