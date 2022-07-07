Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Eye-Catching First Tattoo

"There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece," Rodgers said of the tattoo

By Eric Mullin

Aaron Rodgers reveals eye-catching first tattoo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers recently got his first-ever tattoo at age 38.

And the new ink is far from subtle. 

The Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the eye-catching, intricate design he had tattooed on what appears to be the inside of his forearm.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers wrote in the caption of the post. “For now, just thankful for [Balazs Bercsenyi] and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements”

Rodgers certainly didn't play it safe with his first tattoo, as there’s a lot going on. The tattoo seems to have an astrology theme, but the entire meaning of it all will require an explanation from the back-to-back NFL MVP himself.

Sports

NFL 22 hours ago

How Panthers' Baker Mayfield Trade Impacts Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Warriors Jul 6

NBA Free Agency 2022: Three Veterans Warriors Could Sign That Fit Roster

One thing that’s for sure is that the ink will be hard to miss while watching Packers games this coming season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us