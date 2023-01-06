‘Love You Boys': Damar Hamlin Talks to Teammates After Breathing Tube Removed

Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve.

In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

The Bills said that Hamlin "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery" as his neurologic function remains intact. He has spoken with his family and care team.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was canceled after he was taken off the field in an ambulance.

He awoke on Thursday, displaying several positive signs, but this latest update is incredible news. While the situation remains fluid, Hamlin's alertness and attentiveness is uplifting for the entire football world.