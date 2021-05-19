Tokyo Olympics

Lowe to Host NBC's Olympics Daytime Coverage From Tokyo

Mike Tirico will anchor primetime coverage for the second time

Presenter/anchor Rebecca Lowe
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Rebecca Lowe will be the daytime host for NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lowe was previously a host for NBCSN's Olympics coverage from Sochi in 2014 before anchoring the 2016 Rio and 2018 Pyeongchang games.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Lowe has been with NBC since 2013 and has been the host of the network's coverage of England's Premier League.

Sports

Lee Evans 2 hours ago

Record-Setting Sprinter, '68 Olympic Activist Lee Evans Dies

NBA 6 hours ago

Kenny Smith: Steph Curry Better Than LeBron, Planet's Best Player

NBC is expected to announce its schedule in the next couple of weeks leading up to the opening ceremony on July 23. Mike Tirico will anchor primetime coverage for the second time.

NBC announced earlier this year that it would air the opening ceremony live.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsNBCOlympicsMike Tirico
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us