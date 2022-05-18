Luka Doncic Wears Battle Scar From Andrew Wiggins in Warriors-Mavericks Game 1

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka wears massive scar from Wiggins scratch early in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn’t take long for the intensity of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to pick up.

With 8:25 remaining in the first quarter of Game 1, the hand of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins made unintentional contact with Luka Doncic while the Mavericks star attempted a cross-over.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wiggins’ scrape left a large battle scar across Doncic’s face. The mark made its rounds on Twitter once the TNT television broadcast zoomed in on Doncic’s mugshot during a pair of free-throw attempts.

Wiggins scratched Luka in the face 😬pic.twitter.com/NOK3X3cLoD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 19, 2022

After the first quarter, the Warriors led Dallas 28-18. Doncic had eight points on 3-of-8 shooting to go along with his scar.