NBA

Luka Doncic Wears Battle Scar From Andrew Wiggins in Warriors-Mavericks Game 1

See the scar left on Doncic's face after Wiggins unintentionally scratched him

By Tom Dierberger

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 18, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 18, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Luka wears massive scar from Wiggins scratch early in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn’t take long for the intensity of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to pick up.

With 8:25 remaining in the first quarter of Game 1, the hand of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins made unintentional contact with Luka Doncic while the Mavericks star attempted a cross-over.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wiggins’ scrape left a large battle scar across Doncic’s face. The mark made its rounds on Twitter once the TNT television broadcast zoomed in on Doncic’s mugshot during a pair of free-throw attempts.

After the first quarter, the Warriors led Dallas 28-18. Doncic had eight points on 3-of-8 shooting to go along with his scar.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State Warriorsnba playoffsluka doncic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us