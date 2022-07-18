Madden NFL 23: Leaked ratings, 99 club members and release date originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One month from now Madden NFL 23 will be the talk of the football community as the annual video game will be released in the midst of training camp.

In the lead up to that release date, EA Sports is beginning to leak Madden player rankings to keep the interest level and momentum around the game at a maximum.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams have been announced as the first two members of the game’s coveted 99 Club.

Release schedules for position groups have also been decided.

Let’s check out what the franchise has in store for further leaked ratings, release dates and other 99 Club members:

What position groups is Madden NFL 23 leaking this week?

Specific position groups will be released each day during the week of July 18, including the top 10 players in five different position groups.

A member of the 99 overall club will also be released each morning.

Release schedules for position group ratings

The release schedules for position groups this week include:

Monday, July 18 – Wide receivers

Tuesday, July 19 – Edge rushers

Wednesday, July 20 – Running backs

Thursday, July 21 – Cornerbacks

Friday, July 22 – Quarterbacks

What Madden NFL 23 position groups have already been leaked?

So far, tight ends have been leaked. The Madden 23 player ratings show that Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, San Francisco’s George Kittle and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews lead the position group of top 10 tight ends.

Here is the full list of the top 10 Madden 23 tight ends and their overall ratings:

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (98)

2. George Kittle, 49ers (97)

3. Mark Andrews, Ravens (93)

4. Darren Waller, Raiders (91)

5. TJ Hockenson, Lions (89)

6. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (87)

7. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (86)

8. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (85)

9. Zach Ertz, Cardinals (84)

10. Hunter Henry, Patriots (84)

Wide receivers have also been leaked.

Here is the full list of the top 10 Madden 23 wide receivers:

1. Davante Adams, Raiders (99)

2. Cooper Kupp, Rams (98)

3. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (97)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals (96)

5. Stefon Diggs, Bills (95)

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (93)

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (92)

8. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (91)

9. Keenan Allen, Chargers (91)

10. Amari Cooper, Browns (90)

Some players aren’t happy about their fate, including Bengals’ Ja'Marr Chase and 39ers’ Deebo Samuel.

Based on the receiver rankings, the Madden 23 game doesn't think much of Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Ja'Marr Chase, or Chase Claypool. https://t.co/NhMtu3m0ft — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 18, 2022

How can I watch the rating releases this week

ESPN will be airing all of this week’s Madden content across four different shows, including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and NFL Live.

Get Up will take place at 8 a.m. ET and will unveil one of the top four players of the game. First Take will air at 10 a.m. ET and feature debates about players. SportsCenter will take place at noon ET and reveal the top 10 players per position group. And finally, NFL Live will air at 3 p.m. ET and break down everything we need to know.

Furthermore, a half-hour special will break down the ratings even more, and this will air on Saturday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

Who are the 99 Club members?

The 99 overall club is an exclusive and elite group of top players in Madden 23. Five players will be included for the game’s release day and one top-ranked player will be announced each day during Madden ratings release week.

Williams made history when he became the first offensive lineman to join the 99 overall club earlier this month.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was the second player named to the 99 overall club.

When will Madden 23 be released?

The release date for Madden 23 is on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

The game will be available for PS4/5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One and PC.