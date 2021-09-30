Madison Bumgarner Gets Standing Ovation, Tips Helmet to Giants Fans

MadBum gets lengthy standing O, tips helmet to Giants fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Madison Bumgarner knew he would get a standing ovation from Giants fans at some point Thursday night at Oracle Park, especially after the lengthy one he got earlier this season when he didn't even pitch. He surely never expected it to come the way it did, though.

Bumgarner came up to bat with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, getting acknowledged before he had even thrown a pitch against his old team. Bumgarner tapped good friend Buster Posey on the shoulder and Posey tapped him on the leg before stepping out in front of the plate so Bumgarner could take center stage.

Bumgarner took a couple of practice swings and then stepped back and tipped his cap to all corners of Oracle Park as he was showered with a loud ovation.

This is Bumgarner's third time facing the Giants since he signed with the Diamondbacks in December of 2019, but only one of the previous matchups was at Oracle Park and that took place last year in front of cardboard cutouts. This was also his first time facing Posey, who opted out of the 2020 season and didn't start last month at Chase Field.

Bumgarner got the better of the first matchup. Posey bounced a 1-0 cutter back to the mound with a runner on second base.

