Major League Cricket coming to Oakland Coliseum

By NBC Bay Area staff

Major League Cricket is coming to the Oakland Coliseum this year with what officials say will provide a $3 million economic boost to the city.

Cognizant Major League Cricket's 2025 season starts at the Coliseum with seven game days and nine matches from June 12 to June 18.

MLC has one Bay Area team, the San Francisco Unicorns, one of six founding members of the league.

Fans can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets on the Major League Cricket website.

