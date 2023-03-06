How to watch Selection Sunday, March Madness bracket reveal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived -- March Madness.

But before we can cue the madness that is two 68-team tournaments filled with upsets and comebacks, the Selection Committee has to announce the bracket. Conference champions will sit back awaiting their seed, while at-large bids will hope they did enough to earn a top seed or even just a ticket into the Big Dance.

The entire regular season comes down to this Sunday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here’s how to tune into Selection Sunday:

What is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is the on-air broadcast revealing the 68-team brackets for both men’s and women’s March Madness.

It traditionally falls days after the conclusion of the conference championships, allowing time to award winners from each of the 32 conferences and remaining at-large bids.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is Sunday, March 12.

What time is the men’s Selection Sunday?

The men’s bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

What time is the women’s Selection Sunday?

The women’s bracket will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How to watch the men’s Selection Sunday

All 67 games and related content from the men’s tournament will air on CBS Sports and Turner Sports, starting with Selection Sunday.

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: CBS

Mobile app: CBS Sports

How to watch the women’s Selection Sunday

Fans can switch their channels to ESPN to catch the second half of Selection Sunday as the 68-team bracket for the women’s tournament is revealed.

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: ESPN+

Mobile app: ESPN