March Madness: Men's Sweet 16, Elite 8 games at Chase Center in San Francisco

The madness of March is rolling into San Francisco.

Chase Center will play host to Sweet 16 and Elite 8 contests for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

The games make up the conclusion of the West Regional. Up first in the Sweet 16 round will be No. 1 seed Florida taking on No. 4 Maryland at approximately 4:39 p.m. Thursday. No. 3 Texas Tech will battle No. 10 Arkansas following the first game. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 7:09 p.m.

The victors will meet on Saturday in the Elite 8, with the winner punching their ticket to the Final Four. Saturday's tip-off time has yet to be determined.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit chasecenter.com.