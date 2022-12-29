Marcus Smart explains Will Smith's role in proposal to his girlfriend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Good luck topping Marcus Smart's 2022 Christmas.

The Boston Celtics guard helped his team defeat the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, then capped off the day by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum, with an assist from actor Will Smith, who sent a special video message to Hallum setting up Smart's proposal.

"I know that you may not have gotten the stuff that you wanted. I promise you, you’re not going to end this Christmas empty-handed," Smith said in the video.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

So, what inspired Smart to enlist the help of an A-list actor? It turns out Hallum is a big Smith fan.

"She actually likes Will Smith. He’s one of her favorite actors," Smart told reporters Thursday. "So I think Will’s one of our favorite actors for everybody. Growing up, being a '90s kid, Fresh Prince (of Bel-Air) and things like that."

Smart seemed very grateful that Smith -- who claimed he shot the video from Antarctica -- was up for delivering the special message.

"It was cool, it was cool," Smart said. "Will didn't have to do that. He took time out of his day, so I really appreciate it."

Marcus Smart talks about Will Smith helping him out with his engagement proposal with a video pic.twitter.com/HZpEduiAG2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 29, 2022

Smart also turned some heads on Twitter on Christmas night when he teased his engagement announcement by sending a pair of cryptic tweets -- "I’ve had enough. Been holding it too long and it’s about time his gets said" and "it’s time for me to leave" -- before revealing the news.

According to Smart, that part wasn't his idea.

"My people who run my social media did a good job just trolling," Smart said. "I actually didn’t know they put that (tweet) up there at the time because I was still celebrating. It was fun to hear everybody texting me, laughing about it."

The whole operation was a success for Smart -- who will be hoping to add another ring to his collection in 2023.