Marleau Passes ex-Sharks Teammate on All-time Scoring List

Former Shark Patrick Marleau moved into sole possession of 39th on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list with his 514th career goal on Wednesday night, passing an ex-teammate and longtime critic in the process.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward's second period goal against the Minnesota Wild moved him ahead of fellow former Shark Jeremy Roenick. The two played together in San Jose from 2007-09, and Marleau's drawn significant criticism from Roenick since his retirement.

The NBCSN analyst has called Marleau, among other things, "gutless," not "one of the locker room favorites," and one of the "five players [he] most hated playing with." He's often criticized Marleau for a perceived lack of effort, and told reporters this offseason that "lulls" in his game "[happen] to Patrick Marleau too much."

There was also tension when the two were teammates, at least according to Roenick. In his memoir, he recounted leaving his family "around Thanksgiving" and showing up to Marleau's house, unannounced.

"I wanted to inspire him, to let him know that his teammates were behind him. I went there to tell him that I believed he could be one of the league's very best players if he just altered his game slightly. He needed to play with more of an edge," Roenick wrote in "J.R.: My Life as the Most Outspoken, Fearless and Hard-Hitting Man in Hockey."

""I tried to tell him that that night, but I could tell 10 minutes into our conversation that I was wasting my time. He considered my arrival at his house an intrusion. He listened to me, but he never did anything to change the way he was."

His inclusion in Roenick's book prompted the normally soft-spoken Marleau to respond.

"To say that I don't care about my play or winning or being gutless is absurd," Marleau wrote in a text message to David Pollak. "I wouldn't have left home at 14 years old to play a game I didn't care about. I want to win more than anyone. Just because I don't jump up and down acting like a buffoon on the ice doesn't mean I'm not into it."

Roenick correctly predicted this offseason that Marleau would leave the Sharks. Marleau signed a three-year, $16.75 million contract with Toronto this summer, and returned to SAP Center for the first time on October 30.

In addition to the regular season, Marleau has scored more postseason goals than Roenick, as well as more game-winning goals in the regular season and playoffs than his former teammate.

