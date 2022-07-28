Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano hit in head by line drive vs. Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was involved in a scary scene during Thursday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

In the bottom of the first inning at Great American Ball Park, Castano was hit in the head by a comebacker off the bat of Donovan Solano.

The line drive, which had an exit velocity of 104.3 miles per hour, deflected off of Catano's head and into the air before being hauled in by third baseman Joey Wendle for the out.

Castano stayed on the ground for a short while as he was tended to by medical personnel. Solano came over to check on Castano after he stood up and the southpaw was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The Marlins have yet to provide an update on Castano, who was replaced in the game by Jeff Brigham.

Castano, 27, was called up from Triple-A ahead of Thursday's start. He entered the outing with a 1-3 record and 3.86 ERA across nine appearances with the Marlins this season.