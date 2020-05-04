Marshawn Lynch Says Seahawks, Agent Discussing NFL Return

Marshawn Lynch is one of the world's most unique and entertaining athletes.

The Oakland native never ceases to provide a good sound byte, despite never being one for an extended press conference.

Lynch joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter to discuss his initiative for handing out face masks in the East Bay, and it went about as expected.

BEAST MODE ON SPORTSCENTER!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zl9jabyE18 — Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@FTBeard1) May 5, 2020

Lynch was seen riding around the city handing out facemasks for residents to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The two did discuss football, as Marshawn said his agent has spoken with the Seattle Seahawks about another potential return to the Pacific Northwest.

Marshawn Lynch talking about his future in the NFL: Said he's gonna get his agent and talk with Seattle and see what happens. If it doesn't workout he said "Shit I'm living good so I aint really trippin' too much" 😂 pic.twitter.com/P5Yj3pwrbh — Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@FTBeard1) May 5, 2020

The producers luckily had a quick reaction on the dump button, as Lynch fired off a multitude of expletives throughout the interview, which appeared to be from his car.

LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NHCmJjXETu — Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@FTBeard1) May 5, 2020

Lynch made a midseason comeback to Seattle last season after the Seahawks' top two running backs went down with injuries. He played in Seattle's Week 17 thrilling loss to the 49ers, then scored three touchdowns in two postseason appearances.

He initially retired after the 2018 NFL season with the Raiders, but always has had a special place in his heart for Seattle.

With coronavirus already affecting the NFL's offseason, don't expect to hear anything formal regarding Lynch's potential return for a while.

Beast Mode always will find a way to entertain us though, regardless of his status in the NFL.