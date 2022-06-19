Matt Fitzpatrick wins 2022 U.S. Open for first ever major title originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nine years ago, Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club in Massachusetts.

Today, he won the 2022 U.S. Open at the same exact venue to capture his first career major title.

It didn’t come easy at all for the 27-year-old English golfer. He entered Championship Sunday tied for first place at 4-under with Will Zalatoris, but Scottie Scheffler roared into the top frame during his tee time.

However, the competition eventually boiled down to Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, who stayed neck-and-neck during their holes. Fitzpatrick, the 18th-ranked golfer in the world, had gotten himself into a sticky situation facing a bunker shot on the 18th hole, but he pulled himself out with an extremely clutch hit to remain at 6-under:

How do you define clutch?@MattFitz94 hit this shot on 18 to help secure the #USOpen title. pic.twitter.com/iQcOGxph0Z — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 19, 2022

“It’s one of the best shots I’ve hit of all time,” Fitzpatrick said in his post-tournament interview.

Then all eyes turned to Zalatoris, who was tied for second at 5-under with Scheffler, but the No.1 golfer in the world was already done for the day. Zalatoris just needed one last make after nailing two birdies on the 16th and 17th to force a playoff, but his shot drifted just wide, sealing the deal for Fitzpatrick:

The loss for Zalatoris continued a trend of heartbreak for the 25-year-old American. He was the runner-up at last year’s Masters and lost to Justin Thomas in a three-hole playoff to come in second at the PGA Championship in May.

Defending champion Jon Rahm stayed within striking distance after Round 3 on Saturday, but he struggled throughout Championship Sunday going 4-over to finish with 1-over in the tournament.