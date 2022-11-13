Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray Both Ruled Out for Rams-Cardinals Game

John Wolford and Colt McCoy will start for the Rams and Cardinals, respectively

By Logan Reardon

Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines.

Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown – the former with a concussion and the latter with a hamstring injury.

John Wolford will start for Los Angeles, while veteran Colt McCoy will get the nod for Arizona.

Both the Rams (3-5) and Cardinals (3-6) have struggled this season after making the postseason in 2021. The Rams, of course, won the Super Bowl after defeating the Cardinals in the wild card round. Each squad enters Sunday’s contest riding a two-game losing streak.

Wolford, 27, has two career starts for the Rams – one regular season and one postseason. He defeated the Cardinals in the 2020 regular season finale and the Seahawks in the wild card round, though he was pulled in the playoff game after two drives.

McCoy, 36, has bounced around the league since 2010. He has 33 career starts with four different teams, including three for the Cardinals last season. The former third-round pick had three touchdowns and one interception while going 2-1 as a starter in 2021.

Kickoff for Rams-Cardinals is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

