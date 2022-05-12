Matthews, McDavid, Shesterkin finalists for NHL's Hart Trophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And the nominees for the NHL's Hart Trophy are...

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

The star-studded trio were named finalists Thursday for the Hart Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Matthews scored a franchise-record 60 goals to lead the NHL, becoming just the 22nd player to reach the 60-goal milestone in a single season and first to do since Steven Stamkos in 2011-2012. The 24-year-old Matthews also added 46 assists while helping the Maple Leafs win a franchise-best 54 games. Matthews was the runner-up for the Hart Trophy last season and finished second in voting to McDavid.

Well deserved 👏 pic.twitter.com/irc9B9gMII — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 12, 2022

McDavid is looking to become the first player to win the Hart Trophy in consecutive seasons since Alex Ovechkin in 2008 and 2009. Having also captured the award in 2016-2017, McDavid would be the ninth player in NHL history to win the Hart Trophy at least three times. The 25-year-old, a four-time Hart Trophy finalist, set career highs with 44 goals, 79 assists and 123 points while helping the Oilers to their best regular-season record since the 1986-1987 season.

Connor McDavid is vying to become just the third player in NHL history to take home the Hart Memorial Trophy three times before turning 26 (age as of final day of regular season), after Wayne Gretzky (7x) and Bobby Orr (3x). #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/MkFFXOq1yD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 12, 2022

Shesterkin - also a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best goaltender - looks to become the third goalie to win the Hart Trophy since 2000, joining Carey Price in 2014-15 and Jose Theodore in 2001-02. Shesterkin led the league with a 2.07 goals-against average and .935 save percentage, recording six shutouts in 53 appearances. He posted a 36-13-4 record while leading the Rangers to their third-best season in franchise history with 110 points, trailing only the the 2014-15 team (113 points) and 1993-94 team (112 points).

Shesterkin, 26, is the fifth Rangers goalie to be named a finalist for the Hart Trophy, and the first since Henrik Lundqvist in 2011-12. The only Rangers netminder to win the award was Chuck Rayner in 1949-50. Shesterkin would be the first member of the Rangers to win the award since Mark Messier in 1991-1992 and fifth overall.

Our Hart + soul.



Congratulations, Shesty - well deserved. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/5iDxCsaek1 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 12, 2022

Matthews, McDavid and Shesterkin were the top-three vote getters on ballots submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season. The winners of all NHL awards will be announced during the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.