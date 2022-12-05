Would Baker Mayfield Joining 49ers Make Sense After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury?

How 49ers should approach Mayfield's availability amid QB depth need originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As soon as the 49ers discovered the disheartening news that Jimmy Garoppolo’s season was over, general manager John Lynch and the personnel department got to work.

The team did not see enough from practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason in his short time with the organization to entrust him with the backup role behind new starter Brock Purdy.

So the 49ers on Sunday evening reportedly signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, 36, off the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

On Monday, a notable veteran quarterback became available.

The Carolina Panthers waived Baker Mayfield, who reportedly asked for his release. Sam Darnold has emerged as the Panthers’ starter with P.J. Walker ready to step in as Carolina’s backup.

At this stage, nobody is taking Purdy’s job.

He beat out Nate Sudfeld for a roster spot in training camp, and the organization believes he is a good fit for the 49ers' offensive approach.

“He doesn't have to do too much,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “He has so many weapons on that side of the ball to just get the ball to, and his job is just to protect the football. We have a really good offense. He is in the best position possible.”

Still, there is really no good reason for the 49ers to close the door on the possibility of bringing in Mayfield to see if he has what it takes to serve as an insurance policy.

Should the 49ers be interested? Absolutely. But will they get an opportunity to add Mayfield to their roster? Doubtful.

The 49ers won their fifth consecutive game on Sunday -- an impressive 33-17 showing against the Miami Dolphins -- to improve to 8-4 on the season.

Only five teams in the NFL have a record better than the 49ers, and it seems as if there will be multiple waiver claims on Mayfield. The claiming team with the worse record will get Mayfield. The 49ers are far down the list.

The claiming period for Mayfield will end on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Garoppolo will be placed on injured reserve, and that would open a roster spot to add a player, such as Mayfield.

The 49ers would have nothing to lose with such a no-risk move.

After all, Mayfield is affordable with a salary of $1.35 million for the remainder of the season. If it does not work out, they could release him at any time.

Of course, he comes with quite the reputation, too.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, so there is no denying he has talent.

He is potentially the best quarterback who does not have a team. And if it becomes obvious he does not fit, the 49ers can simply move on without breaking stride.

