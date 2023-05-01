A new wave hit San Diego on Saturday.

Melanie Barcenas, at 15 years and 181 days, became the youngest ever player in the NWSL when she came off the bench for the San Diego Wave on Saturday.

Melanie Barcenas making her NWSL debut.



The youngest player in NWSL history! pic.twitter.com/Bc6H9lOXzK — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 30, 2023

Barcenas came on in the 72nd minute to play as a forward in the eventual 3-1 loss at home to the Orlando Pride, but her cameo grabbed deserved headlines as she played in front of 16,225 fans at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Here's what to know about Barcenas now that her debut is official:

How old is Melanie Barcenas?

Barcenas is 15 years old. She was born on Oct. 30, 2007.

Where is Melanie Barcenas from?

Barcenas was born in San Diego, Calif., which added another layer to her memorable debut.

Barcenas was also listed as one of San Diego's "Extraordinary Girls to Watch in the Future" by NBC San Diego in March when she signed with the Wave.

What nationality is Melanie Barcenas?

In January of 2022, Barcenas attended training camps with Mexico's U17 team. But since then, she's featured in games for the United States' U17 team. She will be tied to a nation whenever she earns her first cap with a senior side.

What position does Melanie Barcenas play?

Barcenas plays as a forward. Against Orlando, she primarily played on the right-hand side of San Diego's formation.

When did Melanie Barcenas sign with the San Diego Wave?

Barcenas signed a three-year deal with the Wave on March 21, 2023. At 15 years and 138 days, she became the youngest ever NWSL signee.

The NWSL changed its age policy in 2022, so teams can sign U18 players with restrictions. Barcenas cannot be traded or waived by the Wave without her and her parents' consent.

Why did Melanie Barcenas make her debut so early?

It's not exactly common in the United States to see players make their debuts in the big leagues so early, but it is a rising trend in Europe. Fifteen-year-old Lamine Yamal just made his senior debut for FC Barcelona, one of the biggest clubs in the world, against Real Betis on Saturday.

Here's what San Diego head coach Casey Stoney said on allowing Barcenas to make her debut.

“I thought tonight was the night where we needed a little bit more quality on the ball, maybe a bit of creativity. And I felt she brought that.

“She showed tonight what she’s about. I need to go over with her that once you beat the player, deliver the ball. I thought she did that in the box, and then tried to beat her again. So that’s a learning at this level … But it’s fantastic that she’s made her appearance tonight, and I’m really proud of her.

"...I think she’s going to be a player that’s going to get people off their seats and a player that people will want to come watch.”