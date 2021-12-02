Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over the Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost by 73 points.

That is not a typo.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Thunder 152-79 on Thursday night, setting the NBA record for the largest margin of victory in league history.

The 73-point win broke the previous record of 68 points set in 1991 when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Miami Heat 148-80. The Thunder, which trailed by as many as 78 points, became the seventh team in NBA history to lose by more than 60 points.

Memphis led 31-16 after the first quarter, 72-36 at the half and 113-62 after the third.

The Grizzlies, without leading scorer Ja Morant, shot 62.5 percent and had nine players in double figures to set a franchise record for points in a game with 152. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 27 points in 20 minutes. The Grizzlies reserves, with 93 bench points, outscored the entire Oklahoma City team.

The 6-16 Thunder, playing without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, shot 32.9 percent and had 19 turnovers.

Last season, the Thunder lost to the Indiana Pacers 152-95 for a 57-point loss that set the record for largest margin of defeat in a home game.

They now sit atop another of the NBA's most historically bad lists.

NBA's Largest Margins of Victory

73 -- Memphis Grizzlies 152, Oklahoma City Thunder 79, Dec. 2, 2021

68 -- Cleveland Cavaliers 148, Miami Heat 80, Dec. 17 1991

65 -- Indiana Pacers 124, Portland Trail Blazers 59, Feb. 27, 1998

63 -- Los Angeles Lakers 162, Golden State Warriors 99, March 19, 1972

62 -- Golden State Warriors 153, Sacramento Kings 91, Nov. 2, 1991

62 -- Syracuse Nationals 162, New York Knicks 100, Dec. 25, 1960

61 -- Charlotte Hornets 140, Memphis Grizzlies 79, March 22, 2018